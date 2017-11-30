‘Polar Express’ Know-It-All-Kid actor to greet fans at Kennywood’s Holiday Lights

Voice actor Eddie Deezen, who played the Know-It-All Kid in “The Polar Express,” will be at Kennywood from Dec. 1 through 3 to greet fans of the animated 2004 holiday animated classic movie.

Deezen will be at the West Mifflin park’s 4-D Theater, where “The Polar Express 4-D Experience” will run in a continuous loop. In addition to greeting fans, Deezen will autograph movie memorabilia.

Not exactly a kid anymore, the 60-year-old Deezen played Eugene in the 1978 film “Grease” and more recently voiced a seagull in 2015’s “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.”

The actor’s appearance, sponsored by In Person Productions, is part of Kennywood’s 2017 Holiday Lights. The park is decked with close to 2 million lights for a holiday celebration that features performances by local choirs, a light show on the lagoon choreographed to favorite holiday melodies, visits with Santa and rides on the Gingerbread Express.

Hours are 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $18.99, or free to ages 3 and younger, and includes rides, entertainment and select activities, including the 4-D Theater.

Details: 412-461-0500 or kennywood.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.