Former Mt. Pleasant gun dealer accused of illegally selling collection

A former Mt. Pleasant gun dealer agreed to sell handguns, rifles and shotguns for the heirs of a Latrobe attorney after he had surrendered his license to legally sell firearms and kept all but a few hundred dollars from the sales, Westmoreland County Detectives allege.

Christopher L. Howard, 45, who formerly operated Howard Firearms, was arraigned Tuesday before Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels on charges of theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking.

Detective Will Brown alleges that in the fall of 2016 Howard was approached by an heir of Latrobe-area attorney Thomas Himler Jr., an outdoorsman, to sell 18 firearms. Himler died in 2015.

According to court documents, Howard valued the collection at more than $6,000 when he took custody of it in October 2016, but the heirs received only one payment of $250 from Howard. Brown alleges that Howard then disappeared after closing his former West Main Street shop and moved away.

Brown reported that he subsequently learned from the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Pittsburgh that Howard had voluntarily surrendered his firearm retail license in September 2016.

“During the course of the investigation, I was able to determine that he had moved to Marienville in Forest County,” Brown said.

In an interview with Howard, the detective said he admitted keeping the money he made from the firearms sales. Brown said he was able to determine that Howard sold the guns to dealers in the Altoona and Franklin areas “prior to Christmas 2016.”

“We don’t know how much he made off the sales,” Brown said Tuesday.

Howard told the detective he kept the money to support his two children and himself. “I sold the firearms to save my (expletive). ... I had no other choice,” he told Brown, according to the affidavit.

Howard was released on $5,000 recognizance bond pending a preliminary hearing Jan. 28 before Eckels.

