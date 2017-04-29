Middle School Baseball: Ringgold concludes regular season with a win

The Ringgold Tigers bested East Hamilton 11-1 on Friday.

In a game where the Tigers outhit the Hurricanes nine to two, Ringgold was able to get contributions from their regulars. Taylor Pease had two doubles with an RBI, Sam Mills doubled with two RBIs, Colin Mountjoy hit once with an RBI and Mason Parker finished with a hit and an RBI.

Kenyon Ransom, Austin McMahan and Brody Gann all hit once.

A bevy of pitchers were responsible for the Hurricanes’ one-run day. Hayden Black struck out four, allowed one earned run and one hit in two innings, Chase Ghormley had three strikeouts, no earned runs and allowed one hit in one inning, Parker gave up no earned runs and no hits in one inning and Mountjoy struck out one, allowed no earned runs and hits in one inning as well.

The win against East Hamilton concludes the regular season for the Tigers, finishing with an 11-1 and an 8-1 NGAC record.

A game today in which Heritage plays Gordon Lee will determine seeding for the playoffs next week. Right now, Heritage is first in NGAC play, while Ringgold is second and Gordon Lee is third.