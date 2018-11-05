Seton LaSalle uses its defense to knock off Serra Catholic

After giving up 50 points on defense last week in a loss to South Side Beaver, Seton LaSalle coach Rob Carter challenged his defense heading into a must-win situation against Serra Catholic Friday night.

The Rebels responded in a big way, holding Serra Catholic to 123 total yards and not allowing the Eagles a single first down in the second half in a 33-0 victory in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference.

Seton LaSalle (4-5, 3-3) forced seven Serra Catholic turnovers, including five interceptions in the win.

“Had to treat this week like a playoff atmosphere, had to turn up the physicality, and that is what (the defense) did,” Carter said. “The defense played terrific, but when you have the offense going the way it was, it all goes hand in hand.”

Max Schipani was the defensive star of the night for the Rebels with three first-half interceptions off Serra quarterback and 1,000-yard passer Pat Brennan.

“It was just a special night. We knew we had to be prepared mentally and physically. That was all we were focused on. We are taking it game by game,” Schipani said.

Offensively for the Rebels, Jamar Shegog rushed for touchdowns of 42 and 41 yards. He finished with 113 yards on 12 carries.

“Honestly, he is the heart and soul of this football team,” Schipani said.

Seton quarterback Joey Ranft completed 4 of 8 passes on a rainy night for 105 yards, including a 67-yard scoring strike to Alex Shaughnessy.

Shane Thrift capped the scoring for the Rebels with a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown with less than a minute to play.

Gabe Finale got it started with less than a minute to play in the first quarter, punching it in from 4 yards out after the second of Schipani’s three interceptions set up the Rebels first and goal at the Serra 4.

Khalil Smith rushed for 54 yards for Serra (5-4, 3-3), while Patrick Brennan added 30 yards on the ground.

Brennan completed 5 of 23 passes for 23 yards.