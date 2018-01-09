Make sure rural mailboxes are protected from winter damage, PennDOT says

To reduce the chances of a mailbox being damaged by a snowplow this winter, PennDOT encourages homeowners along rural mail routes to make sure their mailboxes are properly prepared.

Most rural mailboxes are damaged by the weight of the snow thrown by a snowplow. Since most are placed within PennDOT’s legal right of way, homeowners are responsible for confirming that their mailbox can withstand the weight of snow.

That means firmly installing the mailbox as far beyond the roadway shoulder as the postal carrier can reach.

PennDOT offered the following tips to help prevent mailbox damage this winter:

• Place a 6- to 8-inch piece of reflective tape on the mailbox to help snowplow operators see it at night.

• Remove snow from around the mailbox, but avoid throwing it back onto the road.

• If the mailbox is located within the legal right of way and damage was experienced in the past, homeowners may want to consider relocating it.

• Make sure the mailbox post is firmly supported in the ground.

Homeowners who have followed these tips in the past and have still experienced damaged mailboxes may want to consider installing a cantilever mailbox support that will “swing” it out of harm’s way.

Plans for building the cantilever mailbox support can be obtained by visiting PennDOT’s winter webpage at www.penndot.gov/winter.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.