Pitt lands commitment from its first 2019 offensive lineman
Pitt received its first verbal commitment from a 2019 offensive lineman on Tuesday when Matthew Goncalves, a tackle from Manorville, N.Y., told coach Pat Narduzzi he plans to enroll.
Goncalves announced his plans on his Twitter account.
Goncalves, 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, has offers from Buffalo, Connecticut and Toledo. He attends Eastport South Manor High School.
He is the only one of 16 Pitt commits that does not have a star ranking on Rivals.com.