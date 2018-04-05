Fox Chapel tennis team starts 3-0

The Fox Chapel tennis team opened its season with three consecutive wins as it beat Hampton, 5-0, on March 12 and swept North Allegheny by the same score March 14. Robby Shymansky, Jared Nord and Milo Baron won their singles matches in both contests with Jay Kashyap, Karsten Lagerquist, Kurran Singh and Brandon Wei combining for doubles wins.

The Foxes then beat Woodland Hills, 5-0, on March 19 with Shymansky, Nord and Baron posting wins in singles. In doubles, Kashyap teamed with Lagerquist for a win, as did Wei and Brandon Kilmer.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.