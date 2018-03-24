Food, festivity for all at O’Hara Elementary multicultural night

Residents of the Fox Chapel Area School District can visit Brazil, China and other countries March 22 without ever leaving the Lower Valley.

O’Hara Elementary School will host its annual multicultural night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the school along Cabin Lane.

The event is free.

Nearly two dozen countries will be represented with booths that include food and mementos from each culture.

Students, staff and their families will educate visitors on Ethiopia, France, Korea, Thailand, Uruguay and the Ivory Coast.

There will be several performances, including tae kwon do, cultural dances from several countries, samba and jazz music.

Organized by elementary Spanish teacher Jessica Taylor, the event’s goal is to display the culture and heritage of different members of the community.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.