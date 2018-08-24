FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Now healthy, Baldwin’s Yauch looks for strong showing on tennis courts

 
Baldwin junior Bethany Yauch plans to dive head-first into the girls tennis season.

Yauch, who made a big splash on the tennis courts as a freshman two years ago, sat out last season with appendicitis.

She’s fully healthy and looking forward to making a strong showing in section, WPIAL and state competition.

“I’m looking forward to my high school season for sure,” Yauch said. “My early goals are to do the absolute best I can, and to stay healthy. I’ve really been focusing on tennis 100 percent. I do strength training and run on my own to help my tennis.

“I’m really trying to make an impact for my school and my reputation. My ultimate goal is to win WPIALs and states.”

That is music to the ears of Baldwin’s new coach, Zach Smith.

“I have gotten to know the girls through team bonding and conditioning,” Smith said. “I expect Bethany to be a successful player on the Baldwin ladies tennis team. Bethany has been training and playing tournaments on her own accord this off-season.

“Expectations are high (at Baldwin) as I feel that we can be competitive with any other school. I have the upmost faith in each and every student-athlete at the varsity level.”

Yauch recently returned from a national tournament held in Dallas, Texas.

“Actually, the tournament in Dallas was called Zonals,” Yauch said. “They take the top six girls and top six boys in the middle states, and we play on a team against other sections from across the United States.

“My spring and summer seasons have been crazy. I’ve been working nonstop on my ranking. I am now No. 3 in the middle states with my UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) at a 9.3.”

Yauch started playing tennis when she was just 5 years old, and has been on the competitive circuit since she was 8.

As a freshman, Yauch assumed the No. 1 singles position for the Baldwin girls team, and led the Highlanders to an 11-2 record.

Yauch posted an 18-4 mark in singles competition that year, and finished as the runner-up in Section 3-AAA to advance to the WPIAL playoffs, where she qualified for the PIAA tournament.

Yauch is member of the Upper St. Clair Tennis Development Program, and is coached by Jan Irwin. Yauch trains at USCTDP, located on McLaughlin Run Road, mainly in the winter months.

Yauch took first place in her age division at a recent Level 4 tournament. Next up for the talented 16-year-old is the start of high school practice for the fall season.

Yauch plans to make another dynamic impact for the Highlanders in 2018.