Cops: Mt. Pleasant Twp. man assaulted girlfriend while driving with kids in car

A 29-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township man is accused of nearly causing a crash Thursday when police say he assaulted his girlfriend as she drove with two young children in the car.

Stephen T. Shively, 29, of Trauger, is charged by state police with two counts of child endangerment and single counts of reckless endangerment, harassment, and simple assault following the alleged incident that occurred just after 5 p.m. between Heritage Lane, also in the township near Mt. Pleasant and the Trauger area.

Trooper Nicholas Parker reported that the couple began arguing during the drive when “Shively, who was in the passenger seat, grabbed (the driver’s) right wrist and pulled her hair.”

“The actions by Shively almost caused her vehicle to wreck into an embankment,” Parker wrote in court documents.

Parker reported that the victim had a bruise on her wrist.

Shively was released on $5,000 bond pending a July 12 hearing before Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels.

