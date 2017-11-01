Derry, Donegal men accused of illegally hunting, processing deer

Three Westmoreland County men face charges for unlawfully hunting and processing deer, according to state Game Commission officials.

Investigators seized meat and a compound bow and arrows in December from the Derry Township home of Ryan P. Link, 44, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He is charged with conspiracy and several misdemeanor and summary offenses for allegedly taking three deer for processing and consumption from Mark J. Gonofsky, 37, of Donegal Township, and two deer from Charles B. Ashbaugh, 45, of Derry Township.

Wildlife conservation officers allege that Gonofsky and Ashbaugh violated hunting regulations last year. Both are charged with misdemeanor and summary offenses. Gonofsky also is charged with conspiracy.e_SClBSummons have been sent to the defendants. Preliminary arraignments are set for Dec. 21.e_SClBRenatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.