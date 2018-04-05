Sections of I-376 in Findlay Twp. down to single lane for road work today, Wednesday

Sections of westbound Interstate 379 in Findlay Township will be reduced to a single lane today and Wednesday for road projects, PennDOT announced.

A single-lane restriction will be in effect on the Parkway West through 3 p.m. today between Business Loop 376 and McClaren Road so crews can erect scaffolding for bridge painting.

Wednesday’s single-lane restriction will occur between Montour Run Road and the PA Turnpike 576 starting at 10 p.m. for road surface profiling, or milling, operations.

The restriction is expected to be lifted by 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

