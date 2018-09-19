Weekend crash claims Somerset woman

A Somerset woman was killed Saturday afternoon when she was thrown from her sport utility vehicle in Somerset County.

Brittany R. Brady, 33, suffered a major head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene along Garrett Shortcut Road in Brothersvalley Township, according to state police at Somerset.

Police said Brady’s Jeep Grand Cherokee left the road as she made a left turn, and the vehicle slid and flipped twice when she tried to steer back onto the road. She was ejected through the driver’s side window of the Jeep, which came to rest on its roof.

Two passengers, an 11-year-old boy and girl, weren’t injured, but they were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said.