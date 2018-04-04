Newsmaker: Adrianna Battaglia

Noteworthy: Battaglia was one of four Mother of Sorrows School students in Murrysville to be recognized by the Queen Aliquippa chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in the DAR National Society’s history essay contest. In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, students were asked to write an essay imagining life in 1918 for soldiers returning from the war. Battaglia and the other winners — Marielle Wilson, Michael Christlieb and Liam O’Connor — will move on the state-level competition. Essays were scored based on things like historical accuracy, originality, organization of material and other factors.

Age: 14

Residence: Murrysville

Education: Eighth-grader at Mother of Sorrows School

Background: Battaglia used the diaries of real World War I soldiers as the basis for her fictional essay, which was written from the point of view of a soldier who returns to America with what, at the time, would have been referred to as “shell shock.” Today, it is medically recognized as post-traumatic stress disorder. Her fictional soldier was sent to work in a cannery and struggles to readjust to civilian life.

Quote: “I found soldiers’ diaries online, and they described still being able to hear bombs and gunshots going off around them. I honestly felt nothing but sympathy for the soldiers. They were taken from one bad situation to another. They weren’t on the battlefield anymore, but they were in this position of having to rebuild America without anyone acknowledging what they’d been through.”