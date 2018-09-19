Sean Knapp advances to Round of 32 at U.S. Senior Amateur

A hot start propelled Oakmont resident Sean Knapp to an opening round victory at the 44th U.S. Amateur Senior Championship on Monday in Eugene, Ore.

Knapp is the returning champion.

He birdied five of the first eight holes, built a 4-up lead and held on for a 2 and 1 victory against Tom Brandes of Bellevue, Wash., at Eugene Country Club.

Knapp will face Jeff Burda of Modesto, Calif., in the Round of 32 on Tuesday. Burda defeated Jake Slayton of Albuquerque, N.M. in 19 holes.

Knapp finished the round with seven birdies and a bogey.

After building a 4-up lead, Brandes pulled to within 1-up after 13 holes after winning Nos. 11, 12 and 13.

Knapp finished the round with birdies at Nos. 16 and 17.

He is coming off a win in the rain-delayed West Penn Amateur on Aug. 20 where he won his eighth title.