Photo Gallery: Aspinwall National Night Out

Aspinwall celebrated its ninth annual National Night Out to celebrate and honor first responders in the community. The event benefitting Foxwall EMS, Aspinwall Police Department and Aspinwall VFD was hosted by the Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch and held at the Ben Killian Field. Hundreds of guests enjoyed live music and a deejay and food, beverage and dessert samples from 15 booths. Activities for all ages included a drum circle, a climbing wall, spray tattoos and a visit from Life Flight along with caricatures and a dunk tank. Free blue light bulbs were passed out for residents to shine on their porches to show respect for the police-community partnership.