Brick work to take place in Oakmont

The intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont will be closed for about a month due to brick paving construction.

It’s expected to be limited to pedestrian traffic only starting Aug. 30.

Council approved a $61,300 contract July 16 with Plum-based Pampena Landscaping and Construction Inc. to do the work.

School crossing guards will be present during normal times.

More information will be posted on the borough’s website, oakmontborough.com.