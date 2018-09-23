Brick work to take place in Oakmont
The intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont will be closed for about a month due to brick paving construction.
It’s expected to be limited to pedestrian traffic only starting Aug. 30.
Council approved a $61,300 contract July 16 with Plum-based Pampena Landscaping and Construction Inc. to do the work.
School crossing guards will be present during normal times.
More information will be posted on the borough’s website, oakmontborough.com.