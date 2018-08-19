Leet earns grant for stormwater management

Leet officials announced today that the township will begin formulating a new stormwater management plan, thanks to help from an Allegheny County grant.

Manager Betsy Rengers said the township will receive $2,000 from the county’s Department of Economic Development.

“The county is requiring every municipality to overhaul its plan for handling storm water,” Rengers said.

“This money will help us a lot.”

Stormwater runoff is rain that does not pentrate into the ground. Surfaces like parking lots and roof tops add to the runoff, and Rengers said it often brings pollution like oils, fertilizers and pesticides with it as it makes its way across the landscape and into the streams and rivers.

She encourages residents who see illicit discharge like oil, trash or grass clippings going into storm drains to call township public works at 724-266-8072.

Rengers said the county grant is expected to cover engineering fees for the new plan. The board is scheduled to vote to move forward during its meeting on 7 p.m. Aug. 13.