1 injured in Brookline home invasion

Three suspects forced their way into a home in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood Thursday morning and assaulted a man inside before taking off with a number of belongings, according to police.

Police responded just after 8 a.m. to a home on Sussex Avenue, said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George. The male victim, who police did not identify, told police he was sleeping when the suspects broke into the home.

The man told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV he suffered a black eye and cut to his face. He said the suspects tried to tie him up, but he ran outside screaming, the TV station reported.

He said he might know the intruders’ identities.

A witness reported seeing the suspects, WPXI reported.

“As I was calling 911, two guys in ski masks came out and started running,” the witness told the TV station. “As they ran, one more guy was left in the house.”

Police said the victim refused medical treatment. No arrests have been made.

