Taco Bell eyes development along Rodi Road in Penn Hills

Taco Bell could be coming back to Penn Hills.

The municipality’s planning commission will consider the restaurant’s site plan application Thursday to develop a property at 212 Rodi Road, in the Penn Hills Shopping Center.

Jerry Chiappinelli, planning commission chairman, said he hasn’t found any problems with the company’s application.

“I think it’s a good idea, good concept,” Chiappinelli said. “I haven’t found anything yet. But there will be some questions.”

He said he hopes the company has checked for any abandoned mines around the site. That needs to be done before drilling or digging, he said.

The international fast food chain was last in Penn Hills at a location along Frankstown Road, Chiappinelli said.

“It’s probably been 20 years ago they moved out,” he said.

Restaurant representatives plan to develop a vacant building behind existing fast food joints Wendy’s and KFC on Rodi Road.

“In my opinion, it should pass,” Planning Commissioner Brent Rambo said.

Donald Hultberg, senior project engineer for North Huntingdon’s The EADS Group, was not immediately available for comment. The engineering firm submitted the application for Taco Bell’s architecture firm, according to the planning commission’s agenda.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Aug. 30. The commission will vote to recommend approval or denial to council. Council will vote on the site plans in September.

The commission also will discuss the municipality’s six-year Capital Program during the meeting.