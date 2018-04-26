Ramp from northbound Route 28 to northbound Route 8 to close overnight

The ramp from northbound Route 28 to northbound Route 8 in Etna will be closed overnight Wednesday.

The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday while PennDOT crews inspect the ramp.

Traffic will be detoured using the following detour:

• From northbound Route 28, take the Exit 5A ramp to South Route 8/RD Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (62nd Street Bridge)

• At the stop sign, turn right and cross the 62nd Street Bridge

• Turn left onto southbound Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park

• Take the ramp to Route 28/Highland Park Bridge

• Cross the Highland Park Bridge and take the ramp to southbound Route 28

• From southbound Route 28, take the Exit 5 ramp to northbound Route 8 toward Butler

• End detour

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.