Drivers severely hurt in head-on crash in Armstrong County
Two drivers were severely injured Wednesday in a head-on crash in Armstrong County.
According to state police, the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Route 68 near Seybertown Road in Bradys Bend Township.
An eastbound vehicle crossed the center line of the road and hit a westbound vehicle, police said.
Both drivers were taken to ACMH Hospital by ambulance, where they were then taken by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
The drivers, ages 42 and 21, both from East Brady, were not identified. Their conditions were unknown.
Route 68 was closed in the area for about five hours after the crash.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.