Former Brownsville Elementary security guard accused of assaulting student

A preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month for a Brownsville man accused of dragging a student at Brownsville Area Elementary School while he was working as a security guard there.

Bruce Maurice Eilam, 55, is accused by Luzerne Township police in a Nov. 8 incident at the school. Authorities obtained a video from school surveillance that shows Eilam grabbing a 10-year-old girl by the arm and dragging her, according to court papers.

The incident was reported by the girl’s mother, who said she, her daughter and another adult were at the school around 7:30 p.m. to lock of some Parent Teacher Organization material from a meeting that evening, according to the complaint.

Eliam allegedly yelled at the group, “This is my school,” and then grabbed the girl, dragging her about 10 feet down a hallway before letting go of her arm, police said. Both the girl’s mother and the other adult witnessed the incident, police said.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that school directors voted to fire Eilam. The superintendent did not respond to a request for comment.

Eilam is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. A phone number for him could not be located. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A summons was issued and a March 19 preliminary hearing is set.

