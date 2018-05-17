Third date added for popular Prospect Cemetery program at Community Library

There’s another opportunity to learn about the history of Prospect Cemetery.

The Community Library of Allegheny Valley has added a third session on the Brackenridge cemetery, after the first two that were scheduled for this week filled up.

The third session will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 21 at the library’s Tarentum branch at 400 Lock St.

Part of the library’s “Who Knew?” series, the free program features Cindy Homburg, president of the Prospect Cemetery board. Her presentation will highlight the most prominent and colorful people buried at the 155-year-old, 13.5 acre cemetery.

To register for the program, call the library at 724-226-0770.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.