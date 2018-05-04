FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Hampton baseball shows depth in section title bid

 
If you had to roll credits for Hampton’s baseball season, it might seem as long as a movie reel. Now, it just needs a Hollywood ending.

After years of building — from a team that marginally missed the playoffs to a bona-fide Class 5A contender — coach Gary Wilson’s team has high expectations for the upcoming WPIAL playoffs. As of last week, the team sat at 11-2 overall, and tied for first in Section 1 at 8-2.

“We have a lot of guys back from last year,” Wilson said. “You’ve got those guys who have been on varsity for a while now. They’ve played in games where you’re sometimes on the winning end, and sometimes on the losing end.”

The experience is starting to pay dividends. With a squad that only lost two starters from last year, that resolve has shown in close victories, and tough defeats.

Hampton was throttled by North Hills, 11-1, its first game of the season. Ten days later, the team had a chance to redeem itself in a rubber match with the first-place Indians, followed the next day by a rivalry game with Mars. With Section 1 effectively a three-horse race, the Talbots could ill afford to drop one, let alone both.

The Talbots came away with two gritty one-run wins — 3-2 vs. North Hills and 6-5 against Mars — to stay in the driver’s seat.

Casey Marshalwitz had big hits in both games, and has been a star on the mound in the absence of staff ace Kevin Morgan, who is battling a shoulder injury but is expected to return. He leads the team in strikeouts as of last week with 18.

Adam Stroud pitched a complete game against Mars for the win.

“I think beating North Hills and then turning around and beating Mars the next day was big,” Wilson said. “That kind of jump-started us a little bit. Those are confidence builders.”

There’s been plenty of confidence to go around at the plate for Hampton, which has been averaging close to nine runs. Two-time all-section shortstop Phil Conti has been his usual self, and catcher Burke Camper has been a revelation at the plate, leading the team in batting average (.500) and RBIs (11).

“He’s off to a fabulous start,” Wilson said. “He’s one of the best catchers in the area in my opinion. His bat, leadership skills and defensive skills have been exceptional. We knew that last year, but he’s developed into a better ball player this year.”

Other major contributors include leadoff hitter Trent Aguiar, second baseman Jon Ibenson and Andy Kubay, who had a four-hit day in a 13-0 win over Kiski Area.

Sean Mikulan and Greg Susi have provided big hits and solid depth at first base, as well.

“I think this year we have the most talent (since I’ve been here),” Conti said. “We have a really deep lineup, and a lot of kids that can contribute in a lot of different ways. We haven’t had that in the past. It seems like it’s someone else every game. Anyone can get a big hit in any situation.”

The team’s ability to shake off early deficits has been key. It found itself down in the North Hills and Mars contests, as well as in an 8-6 victory over Fox Chapel after going down 4-0 in the first inning.

“We think we can beat any team on any given day,” Conti said. “We feel like we’re one of the teams to beat now. … We just need to continue to pitch deep into games, hit the ball well, and we’ll be all right.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.