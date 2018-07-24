FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Carnegie area Rotarians promote ‘Service above Self’

 
The Rotary Club of Carnegie was chartered on Feb. 14, 1924, and will be 95 years old in 2019. Ten years ago, in 2008, it expanded to include Collier.

Rotary itself was founded in Chicago in 1905. Rotarians pioneered the idea of civic service clubs, organizations composed of local business and professional men and women who provide humanitarian services and promote good will and peace. There are roughly 1.2 million Rotarians from more than 200 countries.

Manjri Gupta is president of the Carnegie-Collier chapter, which meets every Thursday at noon at The Club at Nevillewood. It belongs to Rotary District 7300, a group of about 1,500 members from Allegheny, Beaver and some of Westmoreland counties.

“Service above Self” is the Rotary motto. Members follow four basic approaches or “Avenues of Service” -- club, vocational, community and international. They strive to make a difference -- one person at a time, focusing on many projects throughout their communities. Professional networking is offered, as is personal growth and development through leadership, public speaking opportunities, team building, fundraising and teaching.

Weekly luncheon programs offer fellowship and education. Various world community service projects over the years have included building orphanages in the Ukraine, providing leg prostheses to people in India, and textbooks to Filipino students. All participate in a worldwide “eliminate polio” project and work with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others to eradicate this disease.

Rotarians also focus on energy and service projects encompassing peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, and economic and community development.

The Crafton-Ingram Rotary, founded in 1949, meets every Wednesday at 7:20 a.m. at the Crafton Volunteer Fire Hall. The Green Tree Rotary, founded in 1983, meets every Thursday at noon at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Green Tree, and will hold its annual Golf Outing on Aug. 27.

The Bridgeville Rotary was begun in 1952, later adding South Fayette Township to its name. They meet every Thursday at noon at the Walnut Grill, Collier Township. The Bridgeville-South Fayette Rotary will be sponsoring its 12th Annual Chili Cook-Off at Fairview Park on Sept. 30.

For more information, visit rotarydistrict7300.org.