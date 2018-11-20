Out & About: Jack-o-lanterns light Hanna’s Town tours

They’re always telling tales of yore at Historic Hanna’s Town, founded in 1773 and site of the first seat of Westmoreland County.

On Oct. 27, visitors to the reconstructed village in Hempfield enjoyed an added twist to those tales during the annual Jack-o-Lantern Tours. As participants traveled paths lighted by glowing pumpkins, they learned about the Scots-Irish traditions of the holiday.

They were forewarned that the event was not a ghost tour -- but that’s not to say they didn’t see shadows and hear echoes of the past.

After all, the town was a way point for travelers on the wild-and-woolly Western Pennsylvania frontier and home to the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains.

Historic Hanna’s Town is a Westmoreland County park managed by the Westmoreland County Historical Society.