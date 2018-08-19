A Mattress Warehouse may replace an old vacant Sunoco station in Oakmont

An Oakmont gas station that has sat vacant for nearly three years might be turned into a Mattress Warehouse.

Engineering firm Red Swing Group submitted redevelopment plans for the old Sunoco station lot to the borough on behalf of Ohio developer Cocca Development.

The lot is approximately 26,100 square feet with the store being 4,250 square feet, according to planning documents.

There will be two storm water management areas, shrubbery, several landscape buffers and 25 parking spaces.

Access to and from Hulton Road is designed to be right-turn only. Right and left turns will be permitted from Woodland Road. A PennDOT highway occupancy permit for the proposed mattress store is under review.

Council is expected to approve the plans at its Aug. 20 voting meeting.

Councilwoman Carrie DelRosso said she reviewed the designs.

“They look good,” she said. “I’m happy to see development in vacant spaces. I do have concerns about the traffic in the Hulton Road, Hulton Bridge corridor as the development continues there.”

Oakmont Bakery is moving from 531 Allegheny Ave. to the intersection of Third Street and Hulton Road.

The old Oakmont Truck Rental at 231 Hulton Road is being redeveloped for future business opportunities. It’s unclear what may come to that site.

David Reese, broker and owner of Murrysville-based Commercial Choice Realty, facilitated the Sunoco site’s sale.

He said the former gas station had been on the market for roughly two and a half years, and its sale was finalized July 25 for $1.1 million.

Tejash Inc. sold the lot to FIDC-73-LLC, which is owned by Cocca Development CEO Anthony Cocca.

"(The project’s) going to redevelop the property,” Reese said. “It will be a nice pretty building on the corner, and a nice gateway to Oakmont. Mr. Cocca is a seasoned developer. I’m sure he’s going to do a nice job.”

Reese said his company originally pitched the property to Starbucks and Chipotle, but to no avail.

Officials from Cocca Development and Red Swing Group did not return calls seeking comment.