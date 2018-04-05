FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Quaker Valley leaders consider move to full-day kindergarten

By Stephanie Hacke
 
Share

Quaker Valley School District could move to a full-day kindergarten program as early as next school year in an effort to save money.

The idea to switch from a2 p.m. dismissal to full-day kindergarten program currently is at the “investigation and discussion level,” Assistant Superintendent Andrew Surloff said. A proposal to move to a full-day kindergarten program could reach the school board in April.

In a time when school districts across the state continue to struggle to balance their budgets due to “underfunding” coming from the state, districts need to look at ways to “better use resources without making cuts to programs,” he said.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

“Kindergarten is that very rare case where we can add programming and still save money,” Surloff said.

Moving to a full-day kindergarten program would save $125,000 a year by eliminating a bus run, Surloff said. There would be no additional costs and no added staff for the full-day program.

Parents apparently liked the idea, too. A survey of incoming kindergarten parents indicated 77 percent of them were in favor of the district moving to full-day kindergarten, Surloff said. Current kindergarten and first-grade parents were 70 percent in favor of the change.

The full-day kindergarten program’s schedule would be similar to first grade, Surloff said. With the extra time — keeping kindergarten students at school until the end of the day — they could have routine “specials,” or art, music, physical education and library classes formally added into their schedule.

Kindergarten registration is under way for the 2018-19 school year. Surloff said district leaders have “clearly communicated” full-day kindergarten could be an option.

If school board members approve the move to full-day kindergarten, a letter would mailed home and published on the district website to notify families, Surloff said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.