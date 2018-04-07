Southmoreland grad Briana Bunner helps Robert Morris earn split at Penn State
Robert Morris sophomore Briana Bunner, a Southmoreland graduate, hit a home run and scored twice to help Robert Morris softball earn a split against Penn State on Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions rallied to win Game 1, 9-7, but the Colonials bounced back for a 5-0 win in the nightcap.
Bunner, the starting left fielder, is batting .302 with 13 hits in 43 at-bats. She had five doubles and two home runs.
She missed 12 games this season.
Two Hempfield grads — outfielders Taylor Bartlow and Jordan Sterling — are also contributing. Bartlow is hitting .178 in 28 games and Sterling .087 in nine starts for RMU (7-21).
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.