FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Freshman Ozimek nets 1st varsity goal to give South Park girls their 5th WPIAL title

 
Share

Never let it be said that Nora Ozimek doesn’t have a flair for the dramatic. A freshman midfielder, Ozimek had been waiting all season to score her first goal for the South Park girls soccer team.

She couldn’t have picked a better time.

Ozimek buried a goal from just beyond the 6-yard box with 22 minutes, 42 seconds left in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game to lift South Park to a 1-0 victory over Hopewell Friday night at Highmark Stadium. With the win, South Park improved to 19-2 and captured its fifth WPIAL title and first since 2008. Hopewell fell to 15-2-1. Both teams will begin play in the PIAA tournament on Tuesday.

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

“It’s exiting,” Ozimek said. “I never scored a varsity goal. I still can’t believe it.”

Ozimek’s goal came on an assist from a teammate very familiar with goal-scoring. Haleigh Finale, who entered the game with 41 goals on the season, gained control of the ball just inside the 18-yard line and tapped a pass forward to Ozimek. Despite never scoring a varsity goal, Ozimek didn’t panic at the opportunity, taking a touch to control the ball before sliding it past the arms of Hopewell keeper Katelyn Ramaley.

“Haleigh is such a smart player,” South Park coach Shelly Thropp said. “She’s so good in tight spaces; she demands attention.”

South Park’s defense kept Hopewell in check for much of the match, allowing just two shots on goal. However, the second one nearly sent the game to overtime. With just under four minutes left in the game, Hopewell’s Raychel Speicher outran the South Park defense to a through ball and unloaded a laser with her left foot. The ball beat South Park keeper Ali Miklos, only to ring off the left post and away from the net.

“I’ve seen that happen a million times,” Hopewell coach Bill Pfeifer said. “A little to the right and that goes in. We were a post away from overtime.”

While not one to celebrate moral victories, Pfeifer was not hanging his head over the outcome. One of the top coaches in WPIAL history -- he led Moon to the last two WPIAL and PIAA championships -- Pfeifer took over a Hopewell program that won just two games a year ago and led it to the title game.

“I told them there are 90 other teams in the area sitting home tonight who would gladly change places with them,” Pfeifer said. “We’re not done yet. There is still a lot left to play for. It’s OK for them to be upset; it means they care. They’re buying into the program we’re building here.”