Fayette County man accused of stabbing woman over tough steak turns himself in

A Bullskin Township man turned himself in to state police in Fayette County Sunday on charges that he stabbed a woman over how his steak was cooked, police said.

Shannon Lynch, 41, surrendered to state police in Uniontown on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, and was held at the Fayette County Prison on $30,000 bond. Online court records indicated he had not yet posted bail as of Monday morning; his preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 16.

Police said Lynch was eating dinner with a woman at 11 p.m. Friday when he “took offense to the texture of his steak” and stabbed the woman in the arm with a steak knife.

