Seton Hill’s Kaufman named honorable mention All-American
Seton Hill senior forward Jenna Kaufman was named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Honorable Mention All-American, the first player at Seton Hill to garner such an honor since the school joined the NCAA.
Kaufman, from Damascus, Md., averaged a team-best 17.4 points and eight rebounds while leading the Griffins to their fifth straight PSAC playoff appearance and first PSAC Tournament win.
She reached double figures in scoring in 26 games. A 1,000-plus-point scorer, Kaufman also was an all-PSAC West first-team pick and a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection for the Griffins (20-10).
Other news
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
