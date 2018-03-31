Seton Hill’s Kaufman named honorable mention All-American

Seton Hill senior forward Jenna Kaufman was named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Honorable Mention All-American, the first player at Seton Hill to garner such an honor since the school joined the NCAA.

Kaufman, from Damascus, Md., averaged a team-best 17.4 points and eight rebounds while leading the Griffins to their fifth straight PSAC playoff appearance and first PSAC Tournament win.

She reached double figures in scoring in 26 games. A 1,000-plus-point scorer, Kaufman also was an all-PSAC West first-team pick and a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection for the Griffins (20-10).

