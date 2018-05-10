Lane reopens on northbound Route 65 after landslide
One northbound lane has reopened on Route 65 in Glenfield, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said early Thursday morning.
The northbound lanes had been closed Wednesday morning because of a landslide just north of the Interstate 79 interchange.
Cowan said barriers have been placed in the right-hand lane to protect the road from debris.
Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.