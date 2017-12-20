‘She-Ra’ one of six new cartoons coming to Netflix in 2018

Hot on the heels of Merriam-Webster declaring “feminism” as the word of the year, comes news that cartoon superhero She-Ra will return in a new Netflix series in 2018.

A press release from Netflix and DreamWorks says that “fans are in store for an epic and timely tale that celebrates female friendship and empowerment, lead by a warrior princess tailor made for today.”

The show further is promised to be a “modern take on the ‘80s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans.” The premiere date has yet to be announced.

The She-Ra reboot is one of six new original cartoon series Netflix will launch in 2018. Others are “Trolls: The Beat Goes On,” “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants,” “The Boss Baby: Back in Business,” “Trollhunters Part 3" and “Harvey Street Kids.”

The original She-Ra cartoon, “She-Ra: Princess of Power,” debuted in 1985.

She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, from whom she was separated at birth. Years later, she returns to her homeland to fight evil with the help of other powerful and gorgeous ladies and her winged white horse, Spirit.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.