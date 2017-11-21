Man found dead in Wilkins creek had ‘multiple gunshot wounds,’ police say

A man found dead in a Wilkins Township creek Monday afternoon had been shot several times, Allegheny County police said late Monday night.

A passing motorist noticed the body in the creek next to the 1000 block of Lougeay Road and alerted the police.

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

County police said the victim “had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

No information on a suspect was available, and there was no readily apparent motive, county police said.

