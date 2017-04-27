Middle School Baseball: Heritage continues to dominate

The Heritage Generals continued to steamroll their competition as they blew out the LaFayette Ramblers, 12-2.

On a sunny day encompassing the perfect setting for America’s pastime, dozens of Heritage faithful were on hand at Heritage Middle School on Wednesday witnessing the Generals putting a stronghold on their competition from the get-go.

The Ramblers have challenged the Generals the last two years, as LaFayette beat Heritage two years ago in the opening game. Last year, though, the Ramblers came up short despite a very close game.

Heritage coach Travis Allen said he is delighted to see his team maintain a level of focus throughout the duration of the season, especially against a resilient opponent in LaFayette.

“I’m just thrilled for them to come back after spring break that they are firing on all cylinders,” Allen said. “They are hitting the baseball and the pitchers are throwing strikes. I’m just thrilled.”

While the score was very much lopsided, the game was competitive in the first inning. The Ramblers—after two singles by Blake Mann and Davis Richardson—were able to score a pair of runs from a Dylan Deering ground ball out to first base and an errant throw to first.

After Heritage’s Dillon Bryan had gotten on base from a fielder’s choice and Nick Hanson singled, Alex Mixon hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Bryan, while Preston Etter stroked an RBI single for the second run, tying the game at 2 apiece.

Heritage (11-0, 8-0) was able to tack on a run in the second and two runs in the third. The game, however, was still in striking distance, but the Generals separated themselves with seven runs in the fourth inning off of just two hits.

Lafayette coach David Johnson said his team made a lot of mistakes in the fourth inning.

“Heritage is a good team—all-around well-disciplined team of good hitters and ball players,” Johnson said. “But unfortunately we beat ourselves. When you commit eight errors in a game, it’s hard to see how good that team really is. I would have to say more or less that we beat ourselves this game than they dominated. But they are a team full of disciplined hitters. I believe each and every one of them can put a bunt down in a situation where a hit drops and they get the runner in. They are well coached and they have great instincts.”

Two hits in the fourth inning led to three runs thanks to Etter’s RBI single and Ingram’s RBI double. Two more runs were scored from a balk and wild pitch and two runs in the inning were scored from errors.

Even with errors contributing to runs scored for the Generals, several batters produced the conventional way, including Cade Kiniry’s 3-for-3 with three singles and an RBI, Etter’s 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Tyler Ingram’s 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Protecting the lead was Caden Snyder, who struck out one and gave up just one earned run in three innings pitched. Relievers Hayden James and Hanson didn’t give up any earned runs.

For LaFayette (9-8, 4-5), Mann went 1-for-3, while Richardson was 1-for-2. Deering, though, was the only player to contribute an RBI.

Heritage will look to win their twelfth game this season when they play South Pittsburg on Friday.

With the win over LaFayette, the Generals now sit alone atop NGAC, while Ringgold is second and Gordon Lee is third.

LaFayette is now the seventh seed, and could have played their last game. According to Johnson, however, if Trion loses against Lakeview, LaFayette would be in sixth place, thus getting into the tournament. If Lakeview loses to Dade County, the Ramblers would move to fifth place.

Also, Johnson said if Lakeview was to lose to both Trion and Dade, his team would have a chance to enter the tournament.