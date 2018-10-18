Confused about REAL ID? PennDOT takes to Facebook to answer questions

PennDOT is hoping to clear up confusion and questions surrounding REAL ID requirements during a discussion Wednesday to be streamed on Facebook.

The Facebook Live event will start at 1 p.m. and is accessible through PennDOT’s Facebook page.

The discussion will address what REAL ID is, what it means for state residents and what people need to do if they want to obtain a REAL ID, according to PennDOT.

Pennsylvania was granted another extension to comply with federal identification card requirements this month. The Department of Homeland Security authorized an extension through Aug. 1, 2019. That means Pennsylvanians can use their current identification card to board a commercial airplane or enter federal facilities until then.

PennDOT is undergoing the process now to update identification cards to meet federal requirements.