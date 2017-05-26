FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Lower Elkhorn NRD denies fund assistance

By Wesley Adams
 
The Lower Elkhorn NRD may still help Winside Public Schools, even though Thursday night they denied the school’s application for funding assistance of a project.

Todd Greunke who was the general contractor of pouring concrete for the driveway at the school, said that excess water cause problems for the job.

He said tiling would help rid the excess water.

Members of the board were concerned that the new water flow would redirect the water and cause flooding for neighbors.

Greunke explained that the city was okay with the project and said there was appropriate drainage.

After concerns of being liable for flooding were made, director Joel Hansen said it wasn’t so concerned about that but more about causing problems for other people.

The board amended the motion to consider it a special project needing documentation of the village of Winside’s approval and updated estimates.

The board voted unanimously to approve the amended motion with the expectation to see the matter again at next month’s meeting.