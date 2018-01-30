Help Wholey’s hook a new fish sandwich for Lent

Fish fans, Wholey’s invites you to use your taste buds and social media to vote on the new signature sandwich the Strip District store will sell during Lent.

The winner will be featured on the Pittsburgh market’s menu alongside favorites like the Wholey Whaler and Wholey’s Holy Moley.

Through Feb. 5, voters can select from a trio of hand-breaded selections created by Wholey’s team of chefs and fish experts.

They include:

• Friar Catfish, a sweet, Southern catfish fillet fried and served on a fresh Mancini bun

• Tempting Tilapia, a sweet, mild and flaky fish also served on a fresh Mancini bun

• Saintly Scallop Po’Boy, a Strip District twist on the New Orleans favorite, with bay scallops “swimming” in a smoky chipotle remoulade sauce and “sandwiched” into a French baguette

The winning sandwich will be announced on Feb. 7 on Wholey’s Facebook page, and will then be available at the Wholey’s counter for dine-in or take-out through April 2.

Details: facebook.com/wholeysfish

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.