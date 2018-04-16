FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Bridgeville woman celebrates 94th birthday

 
Happy birthday wishes to Mildred Thielet, who celebrated her 94th birthday April 6. Mildred has lived in Bridgeville all of her 94 years. She is Mom to Don (Deana) Thielet and Marianne (Brent) Miller. She also has three granddaughters, Rebecca (Ross) Godlove, Gina Thielet and Julia (Roe) Vanderford, and two great-grandchildren, Ronen and Rhett.

• Anne and Michael Wilmus of Jefferson Hills welcomed their third child April 7. Linley Kay Wilmus weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Diane and Phil Reynolds of South Park, and paternal grandparents are Karen and Tom Wilmus of Carnegie. Awaiting the arrival at home were big brother Brayden and big sister Lila.

e_SBlt Happy 64th wedding anniversary to Valera and Aaron Whitaker of Carnegie, who celebrate April 26. Valera and Aaron have six children, Karen (Rick), Aaron (Shelly), Bob (Donna), Rich (Alberta), Wendy (Don) and Jen, and they also have 14 grandchildren.

e_SBlt Happy 10th birthday to Amelia Babish, who celebrated April 15 and to her brother Izaiah, who celebrates his 16th birthday April 21. They are the children of Jessica and George Babish of Carnegie and siblings to Elijah and Emilie.

• Jake Trombetta celebrates his birthday April 25 with his wife, Erin, and kids, Levi and Mila. Jake is the son of Chris and Lou Trombetta of Carnegie.

e_SBlt Cathy (Taylor) and Len Iorio of Scott will celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary April 25. Grandson Anthony Iorio of Heidelberg also will celebrate his 12th birthday. Anthony is the son of Dawn (Kowalo) and Lenny Iorio.

e_SBlt Damon Chiodo of Scott will celebrate his 12th birthday April 21. Damon is the son of Renee Ciletti of Scott and Joe Chiodo of Carnegie.

e_SBlt Happy birthday to Jack Urso of Carnegie, who celebrates April 25. He is the husband of Marlene for 47 years, and they have three children, Gina (Palmer) Masciola, Mark (Annie) Urso and Jackie (Jason) Comisar. Jack and Marlene also have nine grandchildren, Palmer, Domenic and Nino Masciola, Johnny, Noah and Vincent Urso and Lily, Carter and Mira Comisar.

e_SBlt Thinking of you, Esther Dunich at the Mary Kay Beauty Salon on Lincoln Avenue, who will celebrate her special day April 25 with her five children, seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

e_SBlt Birthdays this week include Joyce Rossi, Beth Klein, Deana Knight Sago, Keith Petrie, Vernon Smith, Denise Breen, Aaron Gerster, Diane Ptomey, Carol Rust and Katie Leschak-Nordeen.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other special announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.