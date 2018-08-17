Highlands Marching Band has pie night

The threat of rain showers sent the Highlands Golden Rams Marching Band into the high school auditorium Wednesday night for the band’s annual Pie Night performance. The event showcases the band’s halftime show for the upcoming football season. The 130 members marched into the auditorium and encircled hundreds of happy patrons who paid $5 a ticket to listen to the music, watch the marching and enjoy pie in the cafeteria. The band is slated to perform Thursday night at Kennywood Park.