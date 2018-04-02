Monroeville police filed the following charges March 12-19 in Monroeville court

Monroeville police filed the following charges March 12-19 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst’s office:

• Virginia Quiggle, 49, of Pitcairn with retail theft. The charge was filed March 12 in connection with an incident along the 4500 block of Broadway Boulevard.

• Lawrence Jenkins III, 18, of Monroeville with altering mark of identification of a firearm, possession of instruments of a crime, three counts of criminal conspiracy, six counts of theft from a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of prohibited offensive weapons and eight counts of receiving stolen property. Charges were filed March 14 in connection with an incident along the 600 block of Deauville Drive.

• Erika Hanley, 31, of Turtle Creek with receiving stolen property. The charge was filed March 19 in connection with an incident along the 200 block of Garden City Drive.

• Erica Marie Ciepley, 37, of Monessen with receiving stolen property and retail theft. The charges were filed March 19 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.

• Shane Lee Evans, 32, of Pittsburgh with theft by deception, receiving stolen property and retail theft. Charges were filed March 19 in connection with an incident along the 4100 block of William Penn Highway.

• Tyric Lloyd, 27, of Pittsburgh with resisting arrest, escape and flight to avoid apprehension. Charges were filed March 15 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Cambridge Square Drive.