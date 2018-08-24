Mt. Pleasant Twp. man jailed after refusing to let woman leave home, cops say

A 38-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township man was arrested Sunday on false imprisonment and related criminal charges for refusing to let a woman leave his home during a domestic argument on the 200 block of East Smithfield Street.

In addition to false imprisonment, Scott J. Lawson was arraigned on charges of unlawful restraint, involuntary servitude, disorderly conduct and harassment filed by state police in Greensburg. He was arraigned before Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.

Trooper Trey Parsley reported in an affidavit that troopers were summoned to the residence, just east of Mt. Pleasant Borough, after the victim telephoned troopers about 11 a.m. Sunday seeking assistance because Lawson would not allow her to leave the residence.

While officers were responding, Parsley reported, Lawson disconnected the telephone line. Police cordoned off the street while they used a public address system, asking occupants inside the house to come out the front door.

After ignoring repeated requests, the woman finally came out but then suddenly turned around and ran back inside, police said.

Parsley reported in court documents that both the woman and Lawson surrendered to police a little later.

"(The woman) stated that she was scared for her life as well as three children that were inside of the residence. Due to being scared to leave the children behind, she said she ran back inside the residence,” Parsley wrote in court documents.

Lawson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23 before Eckels.