IHOP is changing its iconic name. What will it ... b?

IHOP is best known for selling pancakes, but will no longer pay homage to the delicious breakfast cake in its name.

Instead, the pancake house/diner will now be known as IHOb.

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb,” the company tweeted Monday. “Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb.”

The tweet had generated more than 6,500 comments as of Wednesday morning, with many people speculating what the restaurant’s new name could be.

Some people didn’t take kindly to the proposed change.

Some of the guesses were “brunch” and “breakfast.” Others were more comical.

Pancake lovers fear not, though. The name may be changing, but pancakes will still be on the menu.

What do you think the new name will be?

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.