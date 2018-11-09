Minor damage to Aldi in Lower Burrell after car crashes into it
The Aldi store in Lower Burrell sustained only minor damage Monday morning when an 81-year-old New Kensington woman crashed her car into the building, police said.
Lower Burrell Police Patrolman Ken Smail said the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the store along Leechburg Road. The woman accidentally accelerated when she thought her Lincoln Town Car was in park, causing it to go over the curb, Smail said.
Smail said the woman’s husband was being treated at the scene for a minor head injury.
He said no charges would be filed.
The car was towed from the scene and the store remained open.