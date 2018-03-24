Export officials: Income surveys need filled out in order to secure federal development funds

Export officials would like to do some additional paving work in the borough, and they would rather not raise taxes to do it.

Council President Barry Delissio said the borough is hoping a group of roughly 13 residents will fill out and mail an income survey that is required in order to secure Community Development Block Grant funding, federal dollars that are directed toward community improvement projects.

The money in this case would be going toward paving work on Hamilton Avenue, Penn Street, Pal Street, Puckety Drive and Zecker Street.

Delissio said several residents have refused to fill out the surveys.

“People are citing a privacy issue,” he said.

Rather than filling them out and turning them in to the borough, Delissio said residents can seal them in an envelope and mail them to the county’s community development office. c/o Jennifer Woodling, Fifth Floor, Ste. 520, 40 North Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA, 15601.

“We can’t pass that up. That’s free money,” Councilman John Nagoda said. “And those roads need paved. People need to understand that if we don’t get the CDBG funding, that money is going to have to come from a tax hike or somewhere.”

