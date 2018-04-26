Overturned tractor-trailer closes eastbound Turnpike in Donegal
One person suffered minor injuries and the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike were completely closed when a tractor-trailer overturned in Donegal Township Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said the wreck occurred near milepost 95.5 at shortly before 4:25 p.m. All eastbound lanes were blocked by the wreck and emergency responders.
There was one minor injury and no other vehicles were involved, the 911 supervisor said.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.