Overturned tractor-trailer closes eastbound Turnpike in Donegal

One person suffered minor injuries and the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike were completely closed when a tractor-trailer overturned in Donegal Township Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said the wreck occurred near milepost 95.5 at shortly before 4:25 p.m. All eastbound lanes were blocked by the wreck and emergency responders.

There was one minor injury and no other vehicles were involved, the 911 supervisor said.

