FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

New Ken-Arnold parents frustrated by district silence on ‘unexpected event’

 
Share

A standing-room-only crowd of concerned parents demanded answers from the New Kensington-Arnold School Board on Thursday about an “unexpected event” that occurred at Martin Elementary School on Dec. 14.

They got none.

The district issued a news release on the matter ahead of its 7 p.m. meeting, a week after the incident.

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.

In that release, and during their meeting, board members refused to reveal the nature of the incident, citing privacy concerns, other than to say it involved a minor student, that police were investigating and that officials had responded in accordance with district policy and the law.

District officials referred to the incident only as an “unexpected event.”

Superintendent John Pallone stressed, while pounding the desk in front of him for emphasis, that at no time were any students in danger.

“In this particular circumstance, no one — no student, no staff member and no member of the public — was in any danger, none whatsoever,” Pallone said.

Board members said they already are discussing ways to update their security protocols to prevent such an incident from occurring in the future, without giving any hints as the nature of the incident.

Parents, many of whom alleged that the incident involved a loaded handgun coming into the school in a student’s backpack, were not satisfied with the board’s position.

Some parents said that the board’s silence on the matter for more than a week following the incident left them with no option but to keep their children home from school out of concern for their safety.

Ashley Pfaff was one of those parents. Pfaff said she has kept her daughter home from school since the incident last Thursday and that, until she is made aware of what preventative changes to the district security policy have occurred, she won’t feel comfortable letting her daughter into a district building.

“My issue is this statement was released today. It could have been released last week,” she said. “Why weren’t we told on Thursday? Why, when all the phone calls can be sent out for everything else, why were we not notified on Thursday that there was a failure in our security that a loaded gun got brought into the class room and sat there with our children?”

Pfaff told the board that New Kensington police informed her that the incident involved a gun. Police have not responded to reporters’ requests for comment on the incident since it occurred.

“Why weren’t any parents notified until seven days later?” Pfaff demanded.

Board President Bob Pallone told her only that the school district “followed protocol.”

Matthew Farnath of Arnold said his child hasn’t been to school since Thursday, either.

“How long was the weapon on school premises before it was retrieved?” he asked.

Board Solicitor Anthony Vigilante said only that privacy and concerns over the rights of the student involved prevented the board from answering Farnath’s question.

Chris Martin said her grandchildren attend the school and that she didn’t believe the board’s efforts to protect student privacy precluded them from informing parents about what happens in the district.

“Parents should be notified of issues concerning their children, especially little children who are very vulnerable to what they see, hear and understand,” Martin told the board.

One parent, Lori River of New Kensington, said she has been considering moving her daughter to another school since learning of the incident.

“At this point, I’m looking at sending her to private school. This is very frustrating to me that this happened in (my daughter’s) classroom,” River said. “It’s heartbreaking that something like this happened.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.