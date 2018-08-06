Fox Chapel 8U Red All Stars capture 3 tournament championships

The Fox Chapel 8U Red All Stars are celebrating three championship wins this season, boasting a record of 22-3.

The team took top honors at the Fox Chapel and Greenfield tournaments in June, and recently brought home the title at the Deer Lakes tournament, July 12-16.

Head Coach Chad O’Brien said the team also battled to the semi-finals during competitions in Pine-Richland and Cranberry.

Team members are Morgan O’Brien, Parker Hanley, Domenic Jones, Luke Krushinski, Bryce Foster, Havien Foster, Reid Gamblin, Gianni Fusaro, Evan Donaldson, Cameron Lapiana, Brett Chicquelin and Jackson Kwiatkowski.

They are coached by Chad O’Brien, Jim Jones, Jason Donaldson, Gerald Foster and Zach Gamblin.